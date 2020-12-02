FBI agent shot, Ohio homicide suspect killed in Louisiana
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — An FBI agent was shot and an Ohio homicide suspect was killed in Louisiana while the agent was executing a search warrant for the man who authorities say had also abducted the homicide victim’s adult daughter. The FBI says it found James Hawley of Cleveland and Nichole Bronowski at a hotel in Pineville, Louisiana, Tuesday. During the execution of the arrest warrant, Hawley was shot and killed. An FBI agent was wounded. There was no word on the agent’s condition. Bronowski was unharmed. The couple had a previous relationship. Bronowski’s 69-year-old mother was shot and killed in her Ohio home on Thanksgiving.