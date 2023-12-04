Felicity Huffman Talks About the College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is opening up for the first time about the college admissions scandal that put her behind bars for 11 days in 2019. She says she thought the FBI raiding her home was a joke at first.

She sat down with KABC in Los Angeles to explain that she thought she would be “a bad mom” if she didn’t do what she thought was the only way her daughter, Sophia, would have a future. The man who orchestrated the scheme that ultimately landed 33 wealthy parents in trouble with the law, Rick Singer, told Huffman after about a year her daughter wouldn’t get in to any of the colleges she wanted to. So Huffman paid $15,000 to Singer to have Sophia’s SAT scores altered.

Along with the jailtime, Huffman had to pay a $30,000 fine and perform community service.