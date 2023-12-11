FIFA: 1 In 5 Players At Women’s World Cup Abused Online

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — A report prepared by FIFA and the global players’ association says players at the Women’s World Cup were 29% more likely to receive online abuse than those at the men’s tournament in 2022.

The report says one in five players at the Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in md-year received “targeted discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging.”

FIFA and FIFPRO released data from FIFA’s social media protection service.

It tries to shield players, teams and officials from online abuse and hate speech.

They say almost 50% of “detected and verified” abusive messages were homophobic, sexual and sexist.