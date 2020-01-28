Fighting sharply rises in Yemen, endangering peace efforts
SANAA, Yemen (AP) – Yemeni officials say a drastic escalation in fighting between the Saudi-led military coalition and Houthi rebels has killed and wounded hundreds of people over the past week. The officials said Monday that U.S.-backed Arab coalition battling to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government stepped up airstrikes on rebel targets northeast of the capital following a monthslong lull, while Houthis shelled government-held areas. The sudden spike in violence across long-stalemated front lines threatens to exacerbate the five-year conflict and complicate indirect peace talks between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed rebels.