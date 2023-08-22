Firefighters In Greece Find Bodies Of 18 People In Area Of Major Wildfire

ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters scouring the area of a major wildfire in northeastern Greece burning out of control for a fourth day have found the bodies of 18 people thought to have been migrants who entered the country through the nearby border from Turkey.

The discovery in the Avantas area of the city of Alexandroupolis comes as hundreds of firefighters battle dozens of wildfires breaking out across the country, fanned by gale-force winds.

On Monday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece.

With their hot, dry summers, southern European countries are particularly prone to wildfires.

Another major blaze has been burning across Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands for a week.