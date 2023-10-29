‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Slays Competition At The Box Office

Despite not getting great reviews, turns out Taylor Swift was no match for Freddy Fazbear at the box office.

The video game horror adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s topped the weekend box office with $78 million in its opening weekend. It’s the biggest opening weekend for a horror movie this year, and the second-biggest opening ever for a video game movie, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour dropped to second place with $14.7 million, followed by Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon with $9 million. After Death ($5 million) and The Exorcist: The Believer ($3.1 million) rounded out the top five.

What does the success of Freddy’s and Super Mario mean for the future of video game movies?