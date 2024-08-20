Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Flava Flav Is Still Helping Olympians

August 20, 2024 7:12AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Former rapper turned TV personality Flava Flav ended up being a big presence at the Paris Olympics after becoming a sponsor of the US women’s water polo team. Then he ended up helping GoFundMe campaigns for 35 Olympians and Paralympians to get to the games!

Most recently, he helped bring U.S. Paralympian Nick Mayhugh’s parents to the Paris Games by helping his GoFundMe reach its goal in a day.

