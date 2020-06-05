Following Mattis: More in the GOP frown on Trump’s tone
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters after delivering an annual speech to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By LAURIE KELLMAN and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s inability to unify the nation at a time of grave unrest is testing his uneasy alliance with mainstream Republicans, some emboldened by Gen. James Mattis’ plea for a leader who lives up to the U.S. ideals of a more perfect union. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls the rebuke by Trump’s first Pentagon chief “necessary and overdue.” Ohio Sen. Rob Portman suggests Trump’s divisive tone may be worth changing. Still, most in the GOP aren’t breaking with him. Asked for this thoughts on Mattis and Murkowski, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered no response.