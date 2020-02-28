Food drive for areas without ferry service after budget cuts
A group of Native tribes in Alaska has started a food and supplies drive for communities that are struggling with a lack of ferry service. The Juneau Empire reported the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is preparing to make the first shipment in the state’s southeast. State ferry service has been temporarily halted. Many communities that rely on the Alaska Marine Highway Service for freight transport have been struggling to obtain enough supplies for residents. The tribal council asked for donations of food, toilet paper, diapers, feminine hygiene products and cat and dog food.