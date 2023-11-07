Forklift Used To Foil Potential Car Theft

A forklift ended up being an unlikely crime fighting tool for an Akron, Ohio body shop. They used it to move a vehicle with a suspected car thief inside. They kept him suspended 20 feet in the air until cops came to his rescue.

Alexander Funk was charged with trespassing and possession of criminal tools because he had a hacksaw with him. This was actually the third time he tried to steal a car from the body shop but the first time they caught him.

Police bodycam footage also shows the officers telling the story back at the precinct.