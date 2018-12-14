Former Alaska elections director tapped to return to role

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 12, 2010 file photo, Alaska Elections Division Director Gail Fenumiai looks over a write-in ballot in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A former Alaska elections director is returning to that role.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer announced he has appointed Gail Fenumiai (feh-NEW-mee-eye) as director of the Division of Elections. She is set to start Jan. 2.

Fenumiai held the job from 2008 to 2015. She was replaced by Josie Bahnke.

Meyer chief of staff Josh Applebee says Bahnke’s last day was Friday.

Applebee says the change in leadership is not expected to be a problem in ongoing litigation over a Fairbanks House seat.

Democrat Kathryn Dodge challenged the results of a recount that showed her losing to Republican Bart LeBon by one vote. Both candidates have questioned decisions made on whether to count, or exclude, some ballots.

Lauri Wilson, a regional elections supervisor, will be interim director until Fenumiai takes over.