Former Alaska governor Parnell to be UAA chancellor
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014 file photo, Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell, speaks at a campaign rally in Anchorage, Alaska. The former Alaska governor has been named chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage. The announcement was made by the University of Alaska system on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Governor Sean Parnell has been named chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage. The announcement was made by the University of Alaska system on Wednesday. Parnell is expected to start in the new position next month. Bruce Schultz has been serving as interim chancellor since January, following the departure of Cathy Sandeen. Pat Pitney, the University of Alaska system interim president, selected Parnell from a group of finalists and says Parnell brings to the role a commitment to Alaska and understanding of the issues facing the university. Parnell was a Republican governor between 2009 and 2014. He is currently in practice as an attorney.