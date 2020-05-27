Former Alaska state Rep. Bob Lynn dies at age 87
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska state Rep. Bob Lynn has died. He was 87. Lynn’s son says the longtime former Republican lawmaker from Anchorage had been dealing with health issues. Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered flags be lowered in Lynn’s honor. Lynn was first elected to the state House in 2002. He eventually was unseated by Chris Birch, who won the 2016 primary over Lynn. Lynn last year moved to California, the state where he was born. He maintained a prolific social media presence, frequently posting photos and stories.