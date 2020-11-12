Former governor leading venture to privatize Alaska gas line
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2014 file photo, Bill Walker, right, is sworn in as Alaska's new governor as Alaska Supreme Court Justice Daniel Winfree, left, administers the oath of office in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new private venture headed by a former Alaska governor will attempt to privatize the state’s corporation that would bring natural gas to market from the North Slope. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported former independent Gov. Bill Walker will lead Alaska Gasline & LNG LLC with Keith Meyer, the former head of the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation. Walker spent decades promoting the venture, which he says can deliver jobs, money and cheap energy to the state. Walker and Meyer have partnered with Fairbanks entrepreneur Bernie Karl and the Laborers Local 341 union as the only current investors in the endeavor.