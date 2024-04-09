Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Former High School Wrestler Subdues Man Assaulting Subway Worker

April 9, 2024 8:46AM AKDT
As former high school wrestler Gabriel Pitzulo, who now works as a welder, stepped into a Subway in Indy for some lunch a few weeks ago, when he immediately saw people were talking loudly. Pitzulo quickly took the guy down and subdued him until authorities got there. 

“There’s a lot of talk nowadays of toxic masculinity, and I’m really trying to, you know, push this narrative that you should stand up for the people, innocent people, people in your local neighborhood.” He said, “All Glory to God.”

 

The owner of the store said Pitzulo has free sandwiches for life from that location!

