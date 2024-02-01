Former Teacher Reveals The One Gift From A Student She Treasures The Most
February 1, 2024 6:49AM AKST
Source: YouTube
Ten years ago, Heather Benoit received a purple crayon from a young former student. To this day, she says it’s one of the most impactful gifts she’s ever received because it was a sign he paid attention to a little detail like her favorite color.
She keeps it in the box it was gifted to her in and thinks about it often. Sometimes paying attention to the little details about someone can make them feel so special!