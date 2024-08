Source: YouTube

Another big announcement from Disney’s D23 is that “Frozen 3” will be in theaters Frozen 3 Nov. 24, 2027 and a 4th movie is also in the works. Plus they dropped the first teaser for the live action “Snow White” hitting theaters March 21, 2025.

And Mufasa’s origin story is coming in “Mufasa: The Lion King” December 20th.