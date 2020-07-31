Funding renews Alaska village construction slowed by virus
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Construction of a new Alaska village by residents trying to escape an encroaching river was slowed by the coronavirus. But an injection of federal relief funds has revived the project. KYUK-AM reported the short construction season in Mertarvik began later than planned this year because of the pandemic. Residents began moving in October from Newtok to the replacement village of Mertarvik because of years of erosion along the Ninglick River. Newtok recently received an infusion of federal virus relief funds, which will enable the construction of nine homes this year, five more than initially planned.