“General Hospital” Star Johnny Wactor Dead After Being Shot By Car Thieves

Source: YouTube

Former “General Hospital” star Johnny Wactor lost his life at just 37 years old after confronting thieves messing with his car.

According to Wactor’s brother, he and a female co-worker were leaving work at a bar around 3:25 a.m. when they noticed his car had been lifted. Once they realized it wasn’t tow truck personnel but thieves trying to jack his catalytic convertor, Wactor positioned himself in front of his colleague and raised his hands in a non-confrontational manner. His brother said, “He did not confront them,” “he says. “He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back.”

Despite doing that, he was shot, and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

MORE HERE