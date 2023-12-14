Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

George Clooney Teases Another “Oceans” Movie

December 14, 2023 9:04AM AKST
Source: YouTube

George Clooney said in an Uproxx interview that Oceans 11 may get a new sequel: “We have a really good script for another Oceans now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script.”

 

The idea has been kicked around for awhile, as Clooney was asked a year ago about it on the red carpet.

 

