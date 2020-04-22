Georgia businesses hesitant to embrace Kemp’s call to reopen

ATLANTA (AP) — Many business owners are wary of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s call to start reopening shuttered businesses within days. Atlanta restaurant and bakery owner Kristin Allin said she doesn’t think her customers are ready to go out for meals. She probably won’t reopen for another month at least. Savannah gym owner Mark Lebos said it would amount to professional negligence to reopen. Some public health experts say Kemp’s aggressive plan seems premature. Dr. Harry J. Heiman of Georgia State University said Georgia isn’t conducting enough testing or contract tracing yet to monitor for a resurgence in infections.