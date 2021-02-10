Georgia prosecutor opens election probe after Trump call
Officials sort ballots during an audit at the Floyd County administration building in Rome, Ga. on Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020. Election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor’s office is confirming that it has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election. A spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office who confirmed the investigation Wednesday did not specifically mention former President Donald Trump. But Trump has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official. Spokesman Jeff DiSantis told The Associated Press he couldn’t name the subjects of the investigation, but said “the matters reported on over the last several weeks are the matters being investigated.”