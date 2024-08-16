Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Get A Glimpse At Travis Kelce’s First Acting Role

August 16, 2024 8:14AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce is entering his acting era! 

The first teaser of Ryan Murphy’s new FX show Grotesquerie was unleashed on the Internet where you get a split second look at Travis Kelce’s role. Kelce will be in all 10-episodes of the show premiering September 25.

With his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, still on tour overseas…Entertainment Tonight looks at how they stay connected and prioritize their relationship while apart.

