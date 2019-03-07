Ghost hunting past haunts Dunleavy board nominee

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Past ghost-hunting experiences have come back to haunt a man picked by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to serve on a compensation board for crime victims.

During a confirmation hearing Wednesday, Sen. Lora Reinbold focused on John Francis’ ghost hunting and his thoughts on the paranormal. She called the issue serious.

Francis explained setting up recorders in people’s homes as part of their investigations. He says what is found is almost always explainable and sharing that provides a measure of comfort for those homeowners.

Reinbold asked if Francis believes in the paranormal. He said he believed Jesus rose from the dead.

Francis says he’s surprised how much attention ghost hunting has gotten compared to his past criminal activity. He says he has long since turned his life around and supports victims’ rights.