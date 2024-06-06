Giraffe Lifts Toddler In The Air At Drive-Thru Safari Park

Source: YouTube

A family driving thru a safari park stopped to feed a giraffe when he got a little confused! This happened in Texas on Saturday, and the mom was recording when it happened. The giraffe grabbed the two-year-old girl’s shirt with its teeth and lifted her out of the open-air truck.

Thankfully it was only for a second before mom snatched her back quickly. The people touring behind them also got a shot of it. Everyone’s fine.