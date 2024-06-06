Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Giraffe Lifts Toddler In The Air At Drive-Thru Safari Park

June 6, 2024 6:53AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A family driving thru a safari park stopped to feed a giraffe when he got a little confused!  This happened in Texas on Saturday, and the mom was recording when it happened.  The giraffe grabbed the two-year-old girl’s shirt with its teeth and lifted her out of the open-air truck. 

 Thankfully it was only for a second before mom snatched her back quickly.  The people touring behind them also got a shot of it.  Everyone’s fine.

KFQD News