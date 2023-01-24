Girl Submits Evidence To See If Santa’s DNA Is On The Half-Eaten Cookie

We’re kind of surprised no other super smart kiddo thought about this until now, but a Rhode Island police department has taken on the case of a young resident demanding answers about Santa. Scarlett is the 10-year-old investigator who submitted a half-eaten cookie and some carrots to be DNA tested to see if it was actually Santa Claus who took a bite.

The Cumberland Police Department said, “This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her.” So they sent it to the experts at the State of Rhode Island’s Department of Health Forensic Sciences Unit for analysis, and they did get her answers! They reported that they “uncovered evidence in support of Santa Claus’ presence in her neighborhood” — a photo of a deer in the area on Christmas Eve.

