Governor beefs up Portland patrols after fatal shooting
By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state police will patrol Portland’s nightly protests with help from officers from neighboring communities. That’s part of a plan announced late Sunday by Gov. Kate Brown. The patrols seek to tamp down on vandalism and violence following the fatal shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter as the city approaches 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The plan also creates a group to help chart the path forward for Portland, a liberal city struggling to regain its footing under a national spotlight. President Donald Trump has made Portland and its Democratic leadership a frequent target and the centerpiece of his “law and order” re-election campaign theme.