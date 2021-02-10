Governor Dunleavy declares emergency over village water crisis
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo shows Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s governor has issued a disaster declaration and released funds for a southwest village more than three weeks after a fire destroyed the community’s only source of drinking water. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday authorized up to $1 million in state relief money to assist the community of Tuluksak. Residents have been drinking mostly donated bottled water since a Jan. 16 fire destroyed the community’s water plant and laundromat. Officials say costs to rebuild the buildings could reach $6 million. The administration experienced pressure on social media to assist Tuluksak, including a Twitter message from musical group Black Eyed Peas.