Governor Dunleavy planning new COVID-19 disaster declaration
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says he plans to issue a new disaster emergency declaration related to the pandemic next week. A Dunleavy spokesperson says further details are expected to be released by Monday, the day before the existing order expires. The Legislature earlier this year approved a declaration that ended Nov. 15. Dunleavy followed it up with a new, 30-day order, despite concerns raised by lawmakers about its legal underpinnings and requests by legislative leaders that he call a special session to address the issue.