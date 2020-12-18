Governor Dunleavy says he considers board appointments valid
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters about his budget vetoes at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he views as valid his appointment of a Revenue commissioner and picks for boards and commissions that the Legislature has not acted to confirm. Dunleavy says he’s exercising authority under a provision of the state constitution dealing with recess appointments to continue their appointments. But Senate President Cathy Giessel says Dunleavy doesn’t have the authority to extend appointments. Typically lawmakers meet to consider gubernatorial appointments during a regular session. But amid coronavirus concerns, they passed a law allowing them to take up appointments later. Under that law, a legislative attorney has said the appointments were to expire Dec. 16 without legislative action.