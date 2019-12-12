Governor outlines Alaska budget that would rely on savings
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed a state budget that would rely heavily on savings.
The proposal comes after a push for deep cuts during his first year in office resulted in public backlash that fueled a recall effort.
Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich says Dunleavy’s budget proposal doesn’t appear as “draconian” as the one he previously proposed but says it lacks long-term fiscal stability and vision.