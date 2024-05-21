Graceland Is Not For Sale, Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Says In Lawsuit

FILE - Fans wait in line outside Graceland Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis after a company tried to sell the property based on claims that a loan using the king of rock ’n’ roll's former home as collateral was not repaid. A public auction for the estate had been scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2024, but a Memphis judge blocked the sale after Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit, court documents show. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis after a company attempted to sell the property based on claims that a loan using it as collateral was not repaid.

Court documents show a public auction for the estate had been scheduled for this Thursday.

But a judge blocked the sale after Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit.

A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the estate says Graceland controller Promenade Trust owes nearly $4 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan to an investment company.

Graceland says the company’s claims are fraudulent.