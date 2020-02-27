Guns, drugs seized in Alaska multi-agency investigation; three remain at large
By DAN JOLING
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Law enforcement officials say 82 illegally possessed guns have been seized in Anchorage and surrounding communities. U.S. Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder said Wednesday that officers targeted drug traffickers who carry firearms. He says about one-third of the guns had been stolen and some were in the hands of convicted felons. The seizures and arrests were part of an investigation over several months that was dubbed “Operation Cold Snap.” Three defendants remain at large: Clay Millhouse, Marcus Jones, and Roxanne Reed. Schroder says the effort is part of a commitment to drive down violent crime. Prosecutors filed 10 indictments charging 16 people with firearm or drug trafficking crimes as part of the investigation.