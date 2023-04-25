Harrison Ford Confirms He’s Done Playing ‘Indiana Jones’

Harrison Ford is hanging up his hat and whip saying Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the last time he plays the archeologist. “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” he said.

Director James Mangold said: “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days… and then the beginning of now.”

There is also talk of a TV series being developed but Ford says he won’t be a part of that if it come to fruition either. Catch Ford as Indy one last time starting June 30th in theaters!

