Harry Says His Dad And Brother Don’t Want To Reconcile

After plenty of personal interviews and their Netflix docuseries where he threw out LOTS of family business, Prince Harry says now he wants to reconcile with his father and his brother. “I would like to get my father back; I would like to get my brother back,” he says in a teaser released Monday for a new interview with ITV. But he claims William or Charles have “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.” Instead, he claims, they prefer to continue the narrative that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are the “villains” in their rift.

In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, he accused the family of leaking unflattering stories about them to the media. Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, due out January 10th, is probably not going to help any kind of reconciliation effort. Harry is also speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a special for 60 Minutes.