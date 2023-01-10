Harry Talks About His Mother And What’s Needed To Heal The Royal Rift
January 10, 2023 6:37AM AKST
Promoting his memoir, “Spare”, Harry spoke to GMA about what started the royal rift with his brother, Prince William, and father King Charles.
He also reveals what he thinks is needed for healing to begin.
Harry also discussed his late mother, Princess Diana, in the book and is several interviews. He covers the moment she died, how it has affected him and what she would think of his rift with his brother.