Hawaii Lifeguard Dies In Shark Attack While Surfing Off Oahu

FILE - A surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu's North Shore near Haleiwa, Hawaii, March 31, 2020. Authorities said a professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

(Associated Press) – Hawaii authorities say a professional lifeguard has died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu.

City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tamayo Perry died in the attack near Goat Island on Sunday.

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department says Honolulu police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Malaekahana Beach just before 1 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites.

Enright says lifeguards brought Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement.

The 49-year-old Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016.

Enright says Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area following the attack.