HBO Continues “The Conjuring” Storyline In New Series

HBO Max is developing a TV series that will continue the storyline from The Conjuring movie universe. It’s not yet clear if Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles.

You may not be aware of just how many movies are in that franchise, besides the original “The Conjuring,” there’s “Annabelle,” “The Conjuring 2,” “Annabelle: Creation,” “The Nun,” “Annabelle Comes Home,” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”. Combined, all those movies have taken in over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The next installment, “The Nun 2,” is out in theaters September 8, 2023.