HBO Max And Discovery+ Are Combining For New Streaming Service

As if we needed yet ANOTHER streaming service to pay for monthly, now HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery are tossing out a new combined streaming platform today. They are linking HBO Max and Discovery+ and calling it Max… it will cost $16 per month, with options to upgrade or pay less to have commercials.

That means HBO shows like The White Lotus, The Last Of Us, and The Sopranos will live alongside Discovery’s library of reality TV like Dr. Pimple Popper, Deadliest Catch, and Property Brothers. This is the result of that Warner Bros. and Discovery merger last year, and they are touting it as a perk for shareholders. The bad news about the merger is that they recently laid off thousands of employees, cancelled huge movies, and delayed multiple projects. So they are kind of putting all their eggs in the Max basket right now.

The company hopes to reach 130M subscribers across HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery Plus by 2025, but has just 96M now.