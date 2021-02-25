Head of Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium resigns post
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An official says the president and chairman of Alaska’s largest tribal health organization has resigned his position. The Anchorage Daily News reported Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium President and CEO Andy Teuber resigned Tuesday. Spokeswoman Shirley Young did not say why Teuber resigned or provide his letter of resignation. Teuber did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. Teuber served as head of the statewide tribal health organization since 2008. The organization’s board voted to name CEO Garvin Federenko as acting president and Bernice Kaigelak of the Arctic Slope Native Association as board chair.