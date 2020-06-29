Health officials: 2 Seward businesses exposed to COVID-19
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Health officials in Alaska have urged anyone who went to two Seward businesses to take a COVID-19 test after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the state Department of Health and Social Services has said visitors and employees who were at the Seward Alehouse and Yukon Bar last week should get tested. City officials say both establishments temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. Several other downtown Seward businesses also closed. The Seward Community Health Center is hosting testing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.