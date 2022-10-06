Health Officials Predict Flu Season Will Be The Worst In Years

As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, health experts say the United States is gearing up for one of its worst flu seasons in years.

Dr. Allison Arwady, the public health commissioner for the city of Chicago, says the severity of the northern hemisphere’s flu season often mirrors that of the southern hemisphere’s — and it has suffered through a particularly nasty one. Making matters worse is the U.S. has seen mild flu seasons in recent years, meaning immunity levels are low, Arwady says.

Arwady is urging people to get flu shots as soon as possible to help stop the virus from spreading.

Why did the flu virus become so scarce during the pandemic?