Heated runoff race for Anchorage mayor too close to call
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage’s contentious runoff race for mayor remains too close to call, with only about 100 votes separating the two candidates and thousands of ballots still uncounted. Results posted Tuesday night say that Forrest Dunbar holds a slight lead over opponent Dave Bronson. The election is on track for a record number of votes cast, with more than 72,000 ballots counted and at least 6,600 left to be tallied. The mayoral race has been heated since before the first election in April, with Dunbar and Bronson starkly contrasting on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homelessness crisis and the city’s economy.