Here Are The Top Halloween Costumes, According To Google

Did you wait until the last minute to put together a Halloween costume? Here are the most popular costumes for this year, according to Google:

Barbie

Princess

Spider-Man

Witch

Fairy

Wednesday Addams

Dinosaur

Cowboy

Ninja

Bunny

What’s your costume for this year? Do you prefer to make your own, or buy one off the shelf?