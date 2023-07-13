Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Here’s Where You Can Get Deals And Freebies On National French Fry Day

July 13, 2023 4:33AM AKDT
Share
BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: French fries from a fast food outlet is seen on January 7, 2013 in Bristol, England. A government-backed TV advert - made by Aardman, the creators of Wallace and Gromit - to promote healthy eating in England, is to be shown for the first time later today. England has one of the highest rates of obesity in Europe - costing the NHS 5 billion GDP each year - with currently over 60 percent of adults and a third of 10 and 11 year olds thought to be overweight or obese. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It’s National French Fry Day, so we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t pass along deals and freebies at area restaurants right??

  • Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s: On July 13, 2023, My Rewards Members who purchase French Fries, a la carte or as a part of a Combo, through the Hardee’s App or website will receive an in-app offer for Free Small French Fries with minimum $1 purchase to be used up to one time per 24-hours through December 31, 2023.
  • McDonald’s: Offering a free any size fries via the brand’s mobile app on July 13, 2023. No purchase necessary.
  • Penn Station Subs: Offering a free fry with the purchase of any sub on July 13, 2023
  • Smashburger: Offering free Smashfries with any purchase on July 13. Customers can claim this deal in-store or on the website/app with the code: “FRIES.” This offer includes Smashfries, French Fries, and Sweet Potato Fries. No minimum purchase required.
  • Wendy’s: Offering a free any size Fry with any in-app purchase from July 13 through July 16. Simply apply the offer to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant or at the drive-thru.

KFQD News