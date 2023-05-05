Hero Saves Baby Stroller From Rolling Onto Busy Highway

You’ve probably seen this video that shows a baby in a stroller rolling toward a busy six-lane California highway. Now-viral footage shows a woman reacting in horror as it starts rolling away as she gets out of her car in a parking lot. As she tries to race after it, she trips and slams face-first into the sidewalk — falling again as she tried to get back to her feet, as the stroller rolls in high winds toward the highway.

Then from the right comes a man dressed all in black runs up from the right and stops it just in time. The hero was later identified as Ron Nessman, who was in the area for a job interview to further help escape several years of homelessness. “I knew I could get it and I got it,” he told a news station.

The woman who lost control of the stroller — the baby’s great-aunt — injured her knees in her falls.