High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart

Source: YouTube

Caroline Reeves and Eddie Lamm were high school sweethearts from Nashville. He was making 65 cents a day delivering the Nashville Tennessean newspaper, which would tell their love story 63-years-later.

They broke up in 1959 when Lamm failed to give his high school ring to her, and didn’t know how to give her a proper goodbye when he enrolled in the ROTC with hopes to fly in the US Air Force. They went on to live separate lives and marry others. Lamm’s wife of nearly 60 years, Polly, passed away in 2021 of ALS. Reeves’ second husband passed in 2001. So Lamm decided to try to reach out to Reeves…calling her 9 times! He flew from California to Nashville to see her and seal the deal!

Now at ages 86 (Lamm) and 83 (Reeves), they are finally married and living out the rest of their days together! And what kind of ring did he give her? His high school class ring of course!!!