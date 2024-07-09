High School Wrestlers Save Their Teammate’s Life

Source: YouTube

Three friends are bonded for life after a life or death situation in May.

GMA has the story of the day New Jersey high school wrestler J.J. Machnik, then 18, went into cardiac arrest. He was diagnosed with a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at age 14, and he was on a treadmill preparing for a wrestling tournament. His friends Giovanni Scafidi and Trevor Hodgins heard a crash and knew about his heart condition, which helped them know he needed CPR.

It was their quick action that saved his life until paramedics got there five minutes later. He was taken to the hospital and put into a medically induced coma. He was able to go home after 13 days.

