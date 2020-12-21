High winds, snow expected in southcentral Alaska storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Weather forecasters in Alaska have said travel between Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula could be near impossible as a major winter storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 90 mph and heavy snow. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the National Weather Service issued a wind warning from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon for much of southcentral Alaska, including Anchorage and the western Kenai Peninsula. The agency also issued a blizzard warning from Portage Valley to Seward during the same timeframe. Turnagain Pass is expected to see the highest accumulations of snowfall. The snow is expected to turn to rain by Tuesday afternoon.