Homeless Teen Graduates As Valedictorian

Source: YouTube

It’s been a road of ups and downs for 19-year-old Elijah Hogan, but he’s coming out on top as Valedictorian of his high school in New Orleans. Part of the obstacles he’s had to overcome included living in a homeless shelter.

Elijah’s mom passed away when he was 8 and for the last year and a half, he’s been a resident at a shelter for homeless youth called Covenant House. His caseworker said he was really shy with only “very little words” when she met him. Jarkayla Cobb said “it’s just awesome to see how much he’s developed and become so well-spoken over the last seven or eight months that I’ve been a part of his life and just been able to push and encourage him to go after everything that the world has to offer.” He graduated with a 3.89 GPA and wants to attend Xavier University to major in graphic design.